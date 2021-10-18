Biden's OSHRC Pick Reports $735K Morgan Lewis Pay

By Justin Wise (October 18, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner tapped by President Joe Biden to be a member of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission reported earning since 2020 roughly $735,000 from the firm, where she represented clients including tech giant Amazon. Susan Harthill, who currently serves as a senior consultant advising businesses on employment law matters at the firm's office in Washington, D.C., earned $734,498 in income, preferred distributions and bonuses, per a financial disclosure report released as part of her nomination. The reported income and assets are from the preceding calendar year to the August filing date, according to the...

