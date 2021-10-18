Bus Co. Agrees To $1.9M Deal To End Illegal Idling Claims

By Morgan Conley (October 18, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The bus provider for more than a dozen Connecticut public school districts has agreed to commit $1.8 million to electrify its fleet of over 1,000 vehicles to end a Clean Air Act citizen suit alleging its vehicles were frequently observed unlawfully idling, according to a court-approved consent decree. The settlement agreement reached between bus company Dattco Inc. and Conservation Law Foundation ends the group's claims that Dattco-owned school buses sat idling on streets and in parking lots for unlawfully long periods of time, which the group said spewed harmful diesel emissions into communities the company is paid to serve. The deal...

