Campos Mello Advogados Adds 5 New Partners In Brazil

By Joyce Hanson (October 22, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper says that Campos Mello Advogados, a Brazilian law firm with which the global firm has a cooperative arrangement, has hired five new partners to focus on legal matters in oil and gas, maritime law, and litigation and arbitration. CMA's expansion with its five new partners previously of Mayer Brown LLP will focus on environmental and sustainability initiatives in a move that represents the latest step in the Brazilian firm's alignment with DLA Piper, lawyers at the two firms said. Frank Ryan, DLA Piper's Americas chair, said in an Oct. 18 statement that the firm's new hiring decision reflects its...

