Country-Rapper Settles Artist's Suit Over Shot-Up Paintings

By Nathan Hale (October 18, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A country-rap performer has reached a deal to settle a Florida-based artist's claims that he violated the federal Visual Artists Rights Act by shooting up two paintings with guns and making derogatory remarks about the artist on social media, according to a joint filing from the parties on Monday. The agreement between country-rapper Ryan Edward Upchurch — known to his fans simply as Upchurch — and Jacksonville-based visual artist Jacob Aaron LeVeille came after the district court denied both sides' bids for summary judgment in a Friday order ahead of a jury trial set to start on Nov. 1 in Jacksonville....

