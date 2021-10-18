Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Country-Rapper Settles Artist's Suit Over Shot-Up Paintings

By Nathan Hale (October 18, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A country-rap performer has reached a deal to settle a Florida-based artist's claims that he violated the federal Visual Artists Rights Act by shooting up two paintings with guns and making derogatory remarks about the artist on social media, according to a joint filing from the parties on Monday.

The agreement between country-rapper Ryan Edward Upchurch — known to his fans simply as Upchurch — and Jacksonville-based visual artist Jacob Aaron LeVeille came after the district court denied both sides' bids for summary judgment in a Friday order ahead of a jury trial set to start on Nov. 1 in Jacksonville....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!