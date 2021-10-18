Bank Of America Shuts Down Pot Researcher's Account

By Sam Reisman (October 18, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A cannabis researcher who is waging a legal battle to reschedule marijuana in the federal circuit courts said that Bank of America decided to deactivate her institute's bank account without explanation or recourse. Dr. Suzanne Sisley, the president and principal investigator at Scottsdale Research Institute, which is federally licensed to handle and grow cannabis, made the bank's actions public on social media on Friday evening. "SRI conducts FDA approved controlled trials evaluating cannabis as medicine for treating pain/PTSD in military veterans & terminally ill patients this TRAGICALLY shuts down our research," she wrote on Twitter. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) {...

