Trump Sues Jan. 6 Panel To Keep Riot Records Secret

By Khorri Atkinson (October 18, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump sued both the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and the National Archives on Monday, asking a D.C. federal court to block the release of his White House records related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by a violent mob of his supporters. The former president alleges that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has been harassing him through records requests. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) In a complaint naming committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and David Ferrier, the archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration, as defendants, Trump...

