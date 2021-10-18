SEC Says 'Game-Like' Trading Apps Need More Examination

By Hailey Konnath (October 18, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- "Game-like" features on stock-trading apps could lead investors to trade more than they would have otherwise and need to be further examined, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a report unveiled Monday on the GameStop trading frenzy. The 45-page staff report didn't include any specific regulatory recommendations, but it said "additional consideration" is warranted in several areas. In particular, the agency pointed to digital engagement practices, or DEPs, saying game-like features and celebratory animations are likely intended to create positive feedback from trading but may lead investors astray. "In addition, payment for order flow and the incentives it creates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS