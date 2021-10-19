NJ Medical Pot Dispensary Hit With Whistleblower Suit

By Katryna Perera (October 19, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey medical marijuana company has been hit with a lawsuit by its former chief administrative officer, who alleges he was wrongfully terminated after reporting that the company's CEO had misappropriated more than $1 million of company money. Robert Moroni filed his complaint Friday in Hudson County Superior Court against Harmony Foundation of NJ Inc. and its CEO, Shay Brodchandel. According to the complaint, Moroni previously served as the company's chief administrative officer and was also a member of Harmony's board of trustees. Moroni was also previously the chief talent officer at Greenberg Traurig LLP, but he joined Harmony in April...

