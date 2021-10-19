Christian Employers Target Trans Health Coverage Rules

By Rachel Stone (October 19, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A group of Christian businesses urged a North Dakota federal court Tuesday to stop the federal government from requiring employer-sponsored health plans to cover gender transition surgery and other procedures they say conflict with companies' faith. The Christian Employers Alliance says the EEOC and HHS are misinterpreting Title VII and the Affordable Care Act in ways that harm Christian employers. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The Christian Employers Alliance's motion for a preliminary injunction comes a day after the group filed suit claiming that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and U.S. Health and Human Services were misinterpreting Title VII and...

