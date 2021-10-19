NJ Eases Restrictions On Medical Pot Biz Ownership

By Sarah Jarvis (October 19, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into a law a measure that eases restrictions on ownership and investment in medical cannabis dispensaries, provided they are owned by minorities, women or disabled veterans. Murphy, who signed S.B. 2875 into law Monday, said in a prepared statement that under the new law, investors may own an interest of up to 35% in up to seven dispensaries, so long as the dispensaries are certified by state regulators as being owned by minorities, women or disabled veterans. Proponents hope the law will incentivize investors to back more diverse businesses by allowing them to have...

