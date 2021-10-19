Ameren Says 8th Circ. Air Permit Ruling Will Sow Uncertainty

By Morgan Conley (October 19, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Ameren Corp. told the Eighth Circuit it must reconsider ruling that upgrades at one of its power plants required an air quality permit, arguing the decision wrongfully allows Missouri's public policy decisions and regulatory certainty to be usurped by a single remark from federal regulators. Ameren and the federal government lodged competing petitions for rehearing with the Eighth Circuit on Monday. Ameren argues the ruling went too far and wrongfully allowed the federal government to steamroll Missouri's right to craft its own plan for how to meet Clean Air Act standards. But the federal government argued in its own brief that...

