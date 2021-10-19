Teva Fights Eli Lilly's Bid To Toss Migraine Drug IP Case

By Adam Lidgett (October 19, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals says that Eli Lilly shouldn't be able to dodge a suit alleging an Eli Lilly migraine drug infringes a pair of Teva patents, arguing that the complaint is adequately pled. In a Monday filing, Teva opposed a bid to dismiss a suit that claims that Eli Lilly and Co.'s own migraine drug, called Emgality, infringes two recently issued patents. Teva said that its June complaint properly pled various allegations, including "direct infringement by doctors who prescribe Emgality in accordance with insurance reimbursement policies that describe the patented methods." Eli Lilly is wrongly trying to argue that Teva has to...

