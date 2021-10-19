CMA Takes Travel Agency To Court Over Delayed Refunds

By Silvia Martelli (October 19, 2021, 2:55 PM BST) -- The Competition and Markets Authority is suing a British travel agency that continues to delay paying refunds of trips canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions despite numerous warnings. The competition watchdog said on Monday that it has filed proceedings against Truly Holdings Ltd., which operates travel agency Teletext Holidays. The operator has not yet repaid many customers within the 14 days required by the law, the authority said. "After engaging with Teletext Holidays extensively, we are now requesting a court order to make sure that the company immediately pays back the money it still owes to customers and refunds people within 14...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS