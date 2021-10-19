Regulator Pushes Gov't Green Agenda For Pension Schemes

By Irene Madongo (October 19, 2021, 3:50 PM BST) -- Britain's pensions watchdog has given its backing for a government program that requires businesses to disclose their credentials on sustainability, saying that every retirement scheme will be able to properly consider the broader environment in their financial decisions. David Fairs, an executive director at The Pensions Regulator, said on Tuesday that factors such as a warming world can potentially worsen the quality of retirement because of problems including supply disruption or by weakening an employer's ability to support funding of pension plans. Fairs spoke after the government unveiled a "roadmap" to sustainable investing on Monday, setting out the U.K.'s goals to...

