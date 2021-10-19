GLP's $2.75B Japan Real Estate Fund Breaks Record

By McCord Pagan (October 19, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The largest-ever Japanese private real estate fund has brought in about $2.75 billion (311 billion yen) in commitments for its still ongoing fundraising, its backer Singapore logistics firm GLP said Tuesday. In a statement, the investment manager said its GLP Japan Development Partners IV fund broke the record set by its predecessor fund in 2018 and is targeting about $3.7 billion in total commitments from backers across North America, Asia and the Middle East such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies. "As the market leader and pioneer of modern logistics in Japan, we have built up a strong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS