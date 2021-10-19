Farm Workers' Costs Won't Be Capped In Malawian Abuse Suit

By Christopher Crosby (October 19, 2021, 5:07 PM BST) -- A judge refused to cap legal costs on Tuesday as part of a lawsuit by dozens of Malawi women accusing a British agribusiness of failing to stop sexual assault on tea and nut plantations, saying the money the workers sought could be "life-changing." High Court Judge John Cavanagh rejected an application by PGI Group Ltd. to limit the legal fees that the women's attorneys can recover for bringing the litigation over alleged abuse on tea and nut farms in Malawi. PGI, a British multinational that runs plantations and renewable energy businesses in Africa, had sought to restrict the future recoverable legal...

