Tri-State Hospitals Lose Virus Coverage Fight With Zurich

By Eli Flesch (October 19, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A tri-state area hospital system lost its bid for coverage from Zurich American Insurance Co. for pandemic losses, with a New Jersey state court finding the system failed to show physical damage to its properties that would qualify it for coverage. Superior Court Judge Robert C. Wilson on Monday said Valley Health System's business interruption losses weren't covered by its Zurich policy, except for some losses that fell under a communicable disease provision that the insurer already honored. By failing to show that its properties had been damaged by the virus and in need of repair, Valley Health didn't meet its...

