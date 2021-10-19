NJ Workers Sue State Over COVID-19 Testing Mandates

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 19, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- New Jersey judiciary and education workers have launched a constitutional challenge to new COVID-19 mandates handed down as courts and schools began reopening for in-person operations, alleging the rules violate the right to be free of forced medical testing and surveillance. In a federal complaint filed Monday, about two dozen plaintiffs target rules requiring employees to show proof of coronavirus vaccination or submit to regular testing, and in some cases imposing incarceration or fines for violations. The plaintiffs want the rules declared unconstitutional and invalidated. "The mandates violate the liberty and privacy rights protected by the 14th Amendment to the U.S....

