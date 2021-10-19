Objector Gets $500 'Incentive' Award From Hagens Berman

By J. Edward Moreno (October 19, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ordered Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP to cut a $500 "incentive" award check from their attorney fees to objector Shiyang Huang, who helped dramatically reduce the firm's fee award in optical disk price-fixing settlements. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said in a three-page order Monday that Huang, "under the specific and unusual circumstances in this prolonged litigation," is entitled to $500 for the time and resources he put into appealing Hagen Berman's attorney fee award, which resulted in nearly $22 million being added back into the settlement fund pool. Last month Judge Seeborg awarded counsel for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS