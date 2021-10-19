Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rutgers Students Want To Hide Names In COVID Vaccine Suit

By Bill Wichert (October 19, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A group of Rutgers University students said they are worried about "social ostracism and retaliation" in urging a New Jersey federal court to let them remain anonymous in pursuing claims that the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students is unlawful, citing the stigmatization of unvaccinated individuals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Six Rutgers students called on the court Monday to deny the university's motion seeking to compel them to reveal their identities, saying they are fearful that such public disclosure would expose them to discrimination from classmates and professors and hinder their chances of securing graduate admissions or jobs.

"The climate in...

