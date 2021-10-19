Rutgers Students Want To Hide Names In COVID Vaccine Suit

By Bill Wichert (October 19, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A group of Rutgers University students said they are worried about "social ostracism and retaliation" in urging a New Jersey federal court to let them remain anonymous in pursuing claims that the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students is unlawful, citing the stigmatization of unvaccinated individuals amid the coronavirus outbreak. Six Rutgers students called on the court Monday to deny the university's motion seeking to compel them to reveal their identities, saying they are fearful that such public disclosure would expose them to discrimination from classmates and professors and hinder their chances of securing graduate admissions or jobs. "The climate in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS