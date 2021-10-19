Tower Health Bonuses Sink Hospital Tax Exemption Bid

By Matthew Santoni (October 19, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge said the state's criteria for assessing whether a hospital should be tax-exempt were outdated and unsuited for an age of large health care companies with multiple facilities, as he denied exemptions for three Chester County hospitals over their apparent profit motive and executive bonuses. Chester County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey R. Sommer pointed to high executive compensation at parent company Tower Health and an insubstantial share of "uncompensated care" to patients who could not pay as reasons to deny requests for property tax exemptions for Phoenixville Hospital, Brandywine Hospital and Jennersville Hospital. The judge...

