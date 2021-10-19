Dentist Tells 9th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Caleb Drickey (October 19, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ignored Washington state standards on the interpretation of insurance policies when she tossed COVID-19 coverage claims against Aspen American Insurance Co., a Seattle dentist told the Ninth Circuit on Monday. A Seattle dentist said a federal judge ignored Washington state standards on the interpretation of insurance policies when the judge tossed COVID-19 coverage claims against Aspen American Insurance Co. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) In a brief, Dr. Shokofeh Tabaraie asked the appeals court to reverse the dismissal of her breach of contract claims, arguing that U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein overlooked Washington state's strong policyholder protections in cases of ambiguous...

