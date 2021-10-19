Railway Customers Can Pursue £93M Class Action

By Richard Crump (October 19, 2021, 6:01 PM BST) -- A London competition tribunal granted permission on Tuesday for a £93 million ($128 million) lawsuit against three train operators accused of allowing passengers to pay double for their journeys to go ahead as a class action. The competition tribunal decision means that millions of rail passengers who bought tickets for travel beyond the zones covered by their Travelcard can seek compensation for allegedly being overcharged by the Southeastern and South Western rail franchises. (iStock) The decision means millions of rail passengers who bought tickets for travel beyond the subway zones covered by their Travelcard can seek compensation for allegedly being overcharged...

