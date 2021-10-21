Businessman's Son Denies 'Sham' Dealings In £19M Debt Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 21, 2021, 5:48 PM BST) -- The son of a Lebanese businessman slapped with a £19 million ($26 million) fraud claim has denied that "sham transactions" were made to put a London property and company shares out of reach of a lender seeking to recover his father's unpaid debts. In a defense filed in the High Court case on Oct. 14 and made public on Monday, Ramzy Ahmad El-Husseiny, 30, denies that he holds a Hyde Park Square property and shares in Global Green Development Ltd. "on trust" for the family patriarch. Invest Bank's claim in England seeks to recover nearly 96 million Emirati dirhams ($26 million)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS