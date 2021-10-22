Bank Fights $7.5M Unpaid Fees Suit From Cantor Fitzgerald

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 22, 2021, 11:22 AM BST) -- Indian lender Yes Bank has hit back against a $7.5 million lawsuit filed by Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. over an unpaid finder's fee, saying the financial services company did not actually raise any capital for the bank. Yes Bank told the High Court in an Oct. 15 defense, which has now been made public, that it is not liable for the $7.5 million that Cantor is claiming in fees. The U.S. firm says it is owed the fees under a contract that stipulates it would be paid 2% of any investment it helped to secure for the bank. That is because...

