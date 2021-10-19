Full 9th Circ. Won't Rehear Tossed $102M Walmart Wage Suit

By Lauren Berg (October 19, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday denied a worker's bid for review of a panel's decision to toss a $102 million pay stub and meal break class action judgment against Walmart, saying no judge on the court requested a vote for a rehearing en banc. In a one-page order, the panel unanimously voted to deny former Walmart employee Roderick Magadia's petition for the panel to reconsider its decision to toss the judgment after ruling that Magadia lacked standing to bring pay stub claims under California's Private Attorneys General Act. And no judge on the court requested a vote for a rehearing en banc,...

