A Stall Tactic? Trump Tests Bounds Of Executive Privilege

By Khorri Atkinson (October 21, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The litigious Donald Trump is back in court, this time to shield his White House records related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, a move that may test not only the bounds of executive privilege due the former president but also his practice of using the courts to delay and stonewall congressional inquiries. In his complaint filed Monday in D.C. federal court against the House select committee probing the deadly attack and the National Archives and Records Administration, Trump claimed the panel's request to the archivist for voluminous records about his actions leading up to and during the riot amounts "to nothing less...

