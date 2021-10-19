3 Firms Steer Pot Co. Greenlane's $20M Deal For Vape Maker

By Katryna Perera (October 19, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Cannabis distributor Greenlane Holdings Inc. announced Tuesday it had entered an agreement to acquire portable vaporizer manufacturer DaVinci for $20 million, in a deal guided by Morrison & Foerster LLP, Alliance Legal Partners Inc. and Ballard Spahr LLP. According to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agreement was entered into on Oct. 13, and the acquisition will cost $20 million, and will be split between cash and Greenlane's Class A common stock. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the filing. Greenlane advertises itself as a "premier global platform for the development...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS