Fed. Judge Recuses Herself From Md. Digital Tax Case

By Maria Koklanaris (October 19, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing a case involving trade associations seeking to block Maryland's digital ad tax recused herself Tuesday after the associations said they couldn't provide a list of members whose stock value could be affected by the case's outcome. Federal Judge Deborah K. Chasanow, who had cited "potential conflicts of interests," recused herself from a case involved in trying to block Maryland's digital ad tax. (AP Photo/James Brooks) The recusal by Judge Deborah K. Chasanow of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland followed two Democratic lawmakers asking U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts for the judiciary's response to a Wall Street...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS