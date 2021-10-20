FTC Accuses Loan Underwriter Of Facilitating Bogus Training

By McCord Pagan (October 20, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has sued an underwriter and loan servicer in California federal court that it says aided a separate business that was ripping off consumers with bogus financial markets training. The FTC says that Universal Guardian Acceptance LLC and Universal Account Servicing LLC knew or should have known that Online Trading Academy was using false claims to induce consumers to take out expensive loans for its financial market classes, according to a complaint and proposed stipulated injunction and judgment filed Tuesday. "In numerous instances, defendants have underwritten, serviced, and funded [retail installment contracts] that they knew or should have...

