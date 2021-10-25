High Court Should Safeguard Tribal Children In ICWA Case

By Angelique EagleWoman (October 25, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Brackeen v. Zinke is on the doorstep of the U.S. Supreme Court, with much in the balance for tribal nations. Ultimately, the legal obligation of the U.S. as a treaty partner will be put to the test. For context, in 1978 the Indian Child Welfare Act was passed by Congress to protect Native American children from removal from their homes and tribal communities in state court proceedings. The U.S. Supreme Court has interpreted provisions of the ICWA twice. First in the 1989 Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians v. Holyfield decision, the court upheld exclusive tribal court jurisdiction for twin babies as...

