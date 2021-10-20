RICO Claim Trimmed In $33M Bitcoin Suit Against Pa. Attys

By James Boyle (October 20, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A federal judge dismissed Tuesday a Canadian investor's claim that two Pennsylvania attorneys worked together to defraud him of more than $5 million intended for the purchase of Bitcoin. Claims of misrepresentation, unjust enrichment and conversion were kept intact by Judge Wendy Beetlestone in the suit filed by Zaftr Inc. against attorneys Kevin Lawrence and John Kirk. The case remains open in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Lawrence and Kirk did not return requests for comment. A representative from Zaftr Inc. could not be reached for comment. In the order filed by Judge Beetlestone Tuesday, the...

