Cannabis Co. Took Workers' Tips, Employee Alleges

By Sarah Jarvis (October 20, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- An Arizona cannabis company has been hit with a proposed class action from a worker alleging that tipped employees don't receive the full value of their tips because managers and supervisors pool them and take a cut. Ashley Tuck said in a complaint filed in an Arizona federal court Tuesday that Dreem Green Inc., which does business as Jars Cannabis, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not providing employees the full amount of tips they earned from tip jars at the company's retail locations. "No matter how much money plaintiff earned in tips, she was only given a portion of...

