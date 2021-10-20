Simple Pension Statements Rules Pushed Back To Oct. 2022

By Najiyya Budaly (October 20, 2021, 1:46 PM BST) -- The government has said it will delay by six months the implementation of rules that require the pensions sector to send simplified communications to consumers, pushing it back to October 2022 after the industry expressed concerns about the deadline. The Department for Work and Pensions said on Tuesday that trustees and managers of retirement plans must send simpler annual pension benefit statements to defined contribution savers who have been automatically enrolled into a plan from October 2022. The concession gives them an extra six months from the initial date of April 2022. The government has been consulting since November 2019 on how to give...

