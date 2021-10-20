Pensions Fund Enters Insolvency After Capital Hole Found

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 20, 2021, 2:34 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog said on Wednesday that pensions fund Forthplus has entered into administration after it discovered a cash shortfall and following numerous complaints that it failed to carry out due diligence before taking on clients. The Financial Conduct Authority said that the Financial Ombudsman Service — the body that resolves disputes between clients and financial institutions — has received "a large number" of complaints about Forthplus Ltd. The complaints alleged that the self-invested personal pension scheme, known as a SIPP, was not carrying out the proper checks before signing savers up to its fund. The ombudsman had provisionally decided that the...

