Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Molotov Attys Plead Guilty In Deal, Gov't Calls It 'Terrorism'

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 20, 2021, 10:18 AM EDT) -- Two attorneys accused of firebombing an empty New York Police Department vehicle during racial-injustice protests last year pled guilty Wednesday to a single count of making or possessing a destructive device as part of a plea deal, as prosecutors branded it terrorism and sought the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Two attorneys accused of firebombing an empty NYPD vehicle last year pled guilty before an Eastern District of New York judge on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Colinford Mattis, a suspended Pryor Cashman LLP associate, and Urooj Rahman, a Bronx Legal Services attorney, both pled guilty before U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!