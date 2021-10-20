Molotov Attys Plead Guilty In Deal, Gov't Calls It 'Terrorism'

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 20, 2021, 10:18 AM EDT) -- Two attorneys accused of firebombing an empty New York Police Department vehicle during racial-injustice protests last year pled guilty Wednesday to a single count of making or possessing a destructive device as part of a plea deal, as prosecutors branded it terrorism and sought the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Two attorneys accused of firebombing an empty NYPD vehicle last year pled guilty before an Eastern District of New York judge on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Colinford Mattis, a suspended Pryor Cashman LLP associate, and Urooj Rahman, a Bronx Legal Services attorney, both pled guilty before U.S. District Judge...

