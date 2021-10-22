EU Court Tosses Russian Steelmaker's Anti-Dumping Move

By Silvia Martelli (October 22, 2021, 3:39 PM BST) -- The European General Court has rejected an attempt by Russian metals producer Novolipetsk Steel to annul the imposition of European Union anti-dumping duties that it says discriminate against its imports of steel products which are already subject to tariff quotas. The General Court ruled on Wednesday that, when the European Commission adopted the 2019 import duties as an extra safeguard on imported steel products, it had considered the combined effects the move would have on imports already subject to tariff quotas. The court, part of the Court of Justice of the European Union, rejected the claim by Novolipetsk Steel PAO that the combined...

