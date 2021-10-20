Insurer Seeks Win In Michigan Salon's Virus Coverage Suit

By Caleb Drickey (October 20, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Michigan hair salon that closed its doors in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic has no claim to communicable disease insurance payouts, West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. argued Tuesday. In its bid for a pre-trial victory in Michigan federal court, the insurer argued that neither Salon XL Color & Design Group's initial voluntary closure nor statewide shutdown orders could be concretely traced to a COVID-19 outbreak on insured property. "Salon XL paid premiums sufficient to obtain a policy that covers a specific risk: a government-ordered closure due specifically to an outbreak of communicable disease at Salon XL's insured premises,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS