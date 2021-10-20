FERC Commissioners Explain Split On Clean Energy Subsidy

By Keith Goldberg (October 20, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Federal Energy Regulatory Commission members late Tuesday revealed their disagreements that caused a stalemate allowing the nation's largest grid operator to no longer require state-backed renewable energy sources to meet a price floor in electricity capacity auctions. FERC blew a deadline to act on the proposal by PJM Interconnection — which oversees the grid in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states, and Washington, D.C. — to roll back a controversial agency rule about the price floor for electricity capacity auctions. FERC said in a Sept. 29 notice that the proposal would take effect because a 2-2 split among commissioners over the proposal's...

