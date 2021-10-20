Lloyd's Says Arbitration Clause Valid In Rice Mill Policy

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 20, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Lloyd's of London has told a Louisiana federal judge that the owner of Louisiana's largest rice mill is invoking already "debunked" arguments to invalidate the arbitration clause of their underlying insurance policy after the insurer failed to pay out hurricane damages. Farmers Rice Milling Co. LLC and its subsidiary Hardy Rice Dryer LLC sued the insurer and related parties after they failed to pay out for the property damage inflicted upon their southwest Louisiana facilities during Hurricanes Laura and Delta, which hit weeks apart in 2020. Lloyd's lodged a counterclaim for a declaratory judgment that the dispute should go through arbitration,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS