Ex-SFO Boss To Leave Slaughter And May After Three Years

By Christopher Crosby (October 20, 2021, 5:29 PM BST) -- Former Serious Fraud Office director David Green QC will leave his role at Slaughter and May later this month after three years as a senior consultant working on fraud cases at the Magic Circle firm. Green is set to leave at the end of October, "as expected," after a period in which Slaughter and May worked on high-profile corruption cases involving the country's white-collar crime authorities, a representative for the law firm confirmed in an email on Wednesday. It is unclear where Green is going next. The former prosecutor joined the investigations team at Slaughter and May in 2018, at a time when the SFO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS