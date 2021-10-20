Parker's £6.3B Meggitt Deal To Get UK Public Interest Review

By Matthew Perlman (October 20, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The U.K. government is gearing up to review Parker Hannifin's planned £6.3 billion ($8.8 billion) purchase of engineering group Meggitt PLC for both its national security implications and its potential impact on competition. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy issued a public interest intervention notice for the deal Monday, according to a statement from the Competition and Markets Authority. The notice means the department's Secretary of State will make the call on whether to refer the move for an in-depth Phase 2 review, after accounting for both competition and public interest concerns. The competition authority said it now has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS