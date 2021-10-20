Del Monte Urges 11th Circ. To Fine Costa Rican Fruit Grower

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 20, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Del Monte told the Eleventh Circuit that a Florida federal judge wrongly let a Costa Rican fruit grower slide by not imposing sanctions after it violated a court order to stop growing and selling a certain pineapple variety. U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno ruled in August to only slap Inversiones y Procesadora Tropical Inprotsa SA with $204,958 in attorney fees, ruling Del Monte couldn't show how it was harmed by the noncompliance. This spurred the company to appeal in September. Del Monte wrote in its Monday initial brief that the appeal is part of an eight-year effort to hold Inprosta...

