Canada's Coinberry Taps Ex-JPM CCO To Head Compliance

By Katryna Perera (October 20, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A former JPMorgan & Chase compliance officer has joined the Canadian crypto-only trading platform Coinberry Ltd. as its new chief compliance officer. Sheereen Khan, who previously held a vice president position at Laurentian Bank Financial Group and a compliance officer title at Bank of Montreal, will help Coinberry achieve regulatory compliance, according to a Wednesday press release from the company. Coinberry is a Toronto-based crypto trading platform licensed by the Ontario Securities Commission. According to the release, the company has recently expanded its strategic leadership team by hiring individuals across the blockchain, financial, marketing, and technology sectors. Kahn is well-versed in...

