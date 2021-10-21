Mayer Brown Adds Ex-Weil Finance Dealmaker In NYC

By Sarah Martinson (October 21, 2021, 10:56 AM EDT) -- A former longtime Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP partner who specializes in financial services transactions and fintech deals has moved to Mayer Brown LLP, making him the firm's 14th partner hire this year in New York City, according to the firm. Jon-Paul "JP" Bernard joined Mayer Brown's corporate and securities practice as a partner, the firm announced Wednesday. Bernard said in a statement that Mayer Brown's robust financial services and technology practices make the firm an "ideal fit" for him. "The firm's corporate and M&A groups provide unique and special opportunities to provide holistic solutions to my clients' needs and will...

