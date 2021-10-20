Importer Sues To Recoup Duties On Door Part Shipments

By Grace Dixon (October 20, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A California importer filed three suits at the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday, looking to recoup 3.3% duties imposed on shipments of door parts after it was unable to reach an agreement with the federal government on claims the goods were misclassified. After reaching agreements with the federal government in 11 disputes earlier this month and two more in August that similar wood product shipments covered in those cases were duty-free, Composite Technology International Inc. filed suit in three of its four remaining disputes before the Friday expiration of a final extension to confer with U.S. Customs and Border...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS