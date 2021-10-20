Illinois High Court Consolidates Challenges To Pot Licensing

By Sam Reisman (October 20, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has ordered the consolidation of six cases challenging the state's recent award of cannabis business licenses in Chicago state court after the Illinois Attorney General's Office warned that litigating them separately could result in incompatible rulings. In an order entered Monday, the high court agreed to join the matters, which variously allege a host of problems with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation's system for doling out licenses for the state's new adult-use cannabis market. On Sept. 3, the IDFPR made its final decision to award 185 conditional licenses for the state's new adult-use cannabis...

