3 Firms Shape $430M Carlyle-Led Pharma Analytics Co. Boost

By Emma Whitford (October 20, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Carlyle is taking the lead on an up to $430 million growth investment in Saama Technologies Inc. that will land it a majority stake in the life sciences analytics company, according to a Wednesday announcement. A group of health care-focused venture funds is joining Carlyle, the announcement said, including Amgen Ventures, Intermountain Ventures, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, McKesson Ventures, Northpond Ventures, Pfizer Ventures and Population Health Partners. The Fenwick & West LLP-advised group's stake in Saama was not disclosed. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP-advised Saama uses artificial intelligence to help pharmaceutical companies...

