PwC Denies Negligence Over Audits In £41M Suit

Law360, London (October 21, 2021, 5:04 PM BST) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers has hit back at a £41.3 million ($57 million) negligence claim brought by the administrators of a collapsed car dealership, denying allegations that it did not take all reasonable steps when conducting its audits. The accounting giant told the High Court in a defense on Monday that it did all the necessary checks when conducting the 2016 and 2017 audits for car retailer JD Classics Ltd., which collapsed into administration in 2018. "If PwC had sought further audit evidence in FY16 and/or FY17, the likelihood is that the same [results] would have been forthcoming," the defense said. The company's administrators in...

