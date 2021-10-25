Yacht Company Sues Axa and Other Insurers For €3.3M

By Silvia Martelli (October 25, 2021, 1:00 PM BST) -- A yacht leasing company has sued five insurers, including Axa, for refusing to cover a €3.3 million ($3.8 million) claim after a yacht was seriously damaged while it was being transported. St Julian Maritime One Ltd. has told the High Court that its insurers should cover it for an accident in 2020 that seriously damaged the Sabella yacht, according to the particulars of claim dated Oct. 19. The insurers, which include HDI Global SE and the Belgian branch of Axa, are breaching the insurance policy they agreed with St Julian Maritime as it covered "all risks of loss or of damage,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS